Mansfield residents urged to ‘bee’ kind after safe removal of bee colony from Mansfield Woodhouse council depot

The council contacted specialist beekeeper Mansfield Honey Bees to seek a safe and humane solution for the removal of the bees, ensuring their welfare while also protecting the staff and building.

Mike Robinson, strategic director at the council said: “The growing number of bees meant they were becoming a danger to staff members, so we needed to get advice from the experts and find a humane solution - quick. At the time of extraction is it estimated there were at least 3,000 bees in the roof.

“Learning about how to remove the bees safely has been an interesting lesson for everyone here at the depot and wider council.

The bees were in the roof of the council’s housing repairs depot, in Mansfield Woodhouse.

"There are so many benefits bees bring to our environment, so safe handling and care should always be taken for these insects.”

The bees were safely removed following the three-hour operation and have now been rehomed in a new location.

Martyn Belcher, owner of Mansfield Honey Bees for the last seven years, said: “When we arrived we used our thermal camera to quickly pinpoint exactly where the bees were in the roof.

"The comb, honey, eggs, Queen and bees were kept in separate catch boxes and then once we finished, they were brought back together again and relocated safely.

“The bees always find different spaces and voids to nest in, so this removal was just another day at the office.”

Following the bees’ safe removal, the council wants to highlight the importance of bees for our environment – as they help to improve biodiversity in our neighbourhoods.

Around the town centre and district 39 planters have been planted with wildflower seeds to help not only attract wildlife but also dress the town in beautiful flowers.

Almost 90 per cent of wild plants and 75 per cent of global crops depend on pollination. They’re five times more valuable than those that don’t depend on animals such as bees, hoverflies, birds, and butterflies.