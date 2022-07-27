Mansfield residents set to benefit from a £22 million ultrafast broadband boost

Netomnia will provide Fibre-to-the-Premises (FTTP) broadband infrastructure to around 74,000 premises in Mansfield and the surrounding areas, delivering access to its robust and reliable broadband network and helping to future-proof and diversify the local economy.

The company is partnering with Map Group to roll out its broadband infrastructure in Mansfield, enabling speedy deployment using cutting edge optical solutions.

Mansfield is seeing increased investment as it seeks to grow its industry sectors in manufacturing, tourism and technology, and access to a fast and reliable broadband network will play a major role in levelling up the local economy.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Netomnia has announced that its full fibre multi-gigabit network is being rolled out in Mansfield

Jeremy Chelot, chief executive officer at Netomnia, said: “At Netomnia, we believe that everyone should have equal access to a fast and reliable broadband connection.

"Our network will empower the residents of Mansfield and provide a boost to the local economy attracting further residents and businesses to the area.”

Ben Bradley, MP for Mansfield, said: “Mansfield is a town that will greatly benefit from levelling up initiatives such as an ultrafast broadband rollout.

"The opportunity to be involved with this project, increasing economic prospects and employment opportunities, is high on our agenda and we’re excited to see the benefits that Netomnia will bring.”