The lucky winner, a long standing regular at Apollo Bingo Mansfield, was at the club on Thursday, July 21, when she heard all her numbers rolling off the caller’s tongue and quickly realised she was about to get a full-house and needed to make a claim.

The winner, who says she is never usually that lucky, was excited just at the thought of winning and delighted to claim the house prize, but when the caller confirmed the claim was good and she had also won a £50,000 jackpot her delight turned to shock, as the club erupted into cheers around her.

Neil Smith, duty manager at Apollo Bingo Mansfield, said: “The whole club could not believe it. I’d heard a shout on the 16th number called and thought can it be a jackpot claim.

The lucky winner was at Apollo Bingo Mansfield

"It must be an excited false call. But it was a good call and a valid claim. Once verified the club just exploded in cheers and a round of applause.

“Apollo Mansfield had another £50,000 Jackpot win back in May, so I didn’t think we would be lucky enough to get another £50,000 winner quite so soon.

"But then again the big prize is available on every National Bingo Game to be won, so why not? We used to be the luckiest bingo club in the country and maybe we still are.”

The winner almost wasn’t going to go to the bingo on her winning night as she normally goes with her son and he couldn’t make it.

When asked what she was thinking to do with the money the lucky winner said that she was going to treat her children, do up her garden, and buy some fake grass, so her son doesn’t need to mow the lawn anymore.

Alastair Stewart, head of commercial operations at the National Bingo Game, said: “We are thrilled for our lucky National Bingo Game £50,000 Jackpot winner at Apollo Bingo Mansfield.