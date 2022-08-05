Mansfield residents helped Stagecoach East Midlands raise £30,000 for Macmillan Cancer Support

From 2019 to 2022, Stagecoach East Midlands hosted a series of fundraising events to reach their target, starting with a ‘Wear it Green’ week across all of Stagecoach East Midlands depots.

The Mansfield depot hosted cake sales, to raise funds locally and passengers were given the opportunity to donate upon boarding a bus.

Other fundraising activities included ‘Power an Hour’ collections, cake sales, sponsored waxing, ‘Brave the Shave’, competitions, sports events, coffee mornings, raffles, tombolas, live music, a ‘Superheroes and Villains’ week, a Euros 2021 ‘Wear Your Shirt to Work’ week, as well as Easter and Christmas competitions and events.

Matt Cranwell, managing director at Stagecoach East Midlands, Katherine Booth, relationship fundraising manager at Macmillan Cancer Support and Ryan Michael, driver for Stagecoach East Midlands

Overall, the most successful fundraising events took place during Christmas 2019, when a total of £4,000 was raised through activities across Stagecoach depots, including Mansfield.

Matt Cranwell, managing director for Stagecoach East Midlands, said: “Stagecoach East Midlands are very proud of our partnership with Macmillan, and are delighted to have hit our fundraising target over the last three years.

“This achievement is testament to our fantastic team, who have worked incredibly hard to organise various fundraising activities and events over the years to hit our target, particularly whilst dealing with the challenges of the Covid-19 pandemic.

“These funds will be vital in supporting the charity, who work hard to improve the lives of those battling cancer."

Katherine Booth, relationship fundraising manager at Macmillan Cancer Support, said: “We cannot thank Stagecoach East Midlands, and all of their staff, enough for the incredibly hard work they have put into raising funds and awareness for Macmillan Cancer Support.

“Our three-year partnership with Stagecoach East Midlands has been a huge success and an inspiring journey for those in the community who are facing cancer themselves or know someone who is. People living with cancer across the UK need our support now more than ever.