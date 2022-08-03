The Robin Hood Festival is taking place at Sherwood Forest National Nature Reserve from Thursday, August 4, to Sunday, August 7.

The Cavalry will be performing twice daily at 11.30am and 3pm.

Also appearing at Sherwood over the next few days will be entertainers Bill Brookman and What A Palaver, as well as medieval-style musicians Crazy Dutch and Sloe Gin and storytellers Blast from the Past.

The Cavalry of Heroes are returning to Sherwood Forest

The Ferrers Household historical re-enactment group will also be at Sherwood on Saturday and Sunday with their fantastic re-creation of the era of the Wars of the Roses.

There will also be plenty of opportunity to try your hand at archery in Robin Hood’s forest, with expert traditional archery guides Reach the Core. The sessions cost just £5 for six arrows.