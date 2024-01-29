Celebrations as Sutton and Pinxton schools 'fly high' with top rankings for reading, writing and maths

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Three schools within The Flying High Partnership, a primary multi-academy trust, are amongst the highest performing schools in their counties for combined reading, writing and maths attainment 2022-23.

The Flying High Partnership schools who ranked amongst the best performers in Nottinghamshire were Forest Glade Primary and Nursery School in Sutton with 100% – holding the top position with two other schools.

And in fourth place was Mapplewells Primary and Nursery School, also in Sutton, as the school achieved 90%.

Forest Glade Primary School.

In the Derbyshire tables, Kirkstead Junior Academy in Pinxton achieved 89% and reached seventh place in its county.

Steven Champion, headteacher at Forest Glade Primary and Nursery School, said: “Our whole school community is incredibly proud of our children and this achievement.

“We strive to ensure that all of our children, regardless of their circumstances, are provided with the best opportunities to ensure they finish their primary school journey ready and well equipped for the next stage of their education, both academically and as well-rounded people.

“This truly was a team effort, made possible by the incredible support from the children’s parents and carers.”

Mapplewells Primary & Nursery School.

Andrew Whittle, headteacher at Mapplewells Primary and Nursery School, said: “We are extremely proud of the SATS results.

“For 90% of children to achieve age related expectations (ARE) in all three subjects is a fantastic outcome, and testament to the hard work and dedication of the children, staff and our community.

“We are passionate about ensuring all children achieve their full potential, and we put every effort into achieving this.

Kirkstead Junior Academy.

“However, the biggest celebration should be for our Mapplewellian children, who have performed remarkably in their assessments and amaze us every day.”

Anne Ingle, headteacher at Kirkstead Junior Academy, said: “We are incredibly proud of the amazing results.

“The children worked very hard and demonstrated determination and resilience.

“As a result, they smashed their SATs results. The children’s love of reading has a huge impact on their results.

“At Pinxton, we have an aspirational, broad and balanced curriculum, with reading at the heart.