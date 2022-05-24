The initiative is part of a partnership with Nottingham Trent University.

Kate Wilson, headteacher, said: “We are so passionate here at Oak Tree School about reading and it’s been great to hold an event that really embeds what we are trying to achieve within the community. We are hoping this is the first of many reading events.

“Teachers came along to model how we teach reading in school and school councillors and pupil librarians gave up their time to showcase the amazing work happening here.”

As part of the partnership with Nottinghamshire Trent University every pupil in school was able to choose a new book donated by The National Literacy Trust to take home and keep.

