Behind the scenes teaching staff serving refreshments

Mansfield school children celebrate their love of reading and books

Parent, pupils and staff gathered at Oak Tree Primary School to celebrate a love of reading and all things books at the launch of a new initiative to encourage pupils and their grown-ups to read more at home.

By Shelley Marriott
Tuesday, 24th May 2022, 3:10 pm

The initiative is part of a partnership with Nottingham Trent University.

Kate Wilson, headteacher, said: “We are so passionate here at Oak Tree School about reading and it’s been great to hold an event that really embeds what we are trying to achieve within the community. We are hoping this is the first of many reading events.

Teachers came along to model how we teach reading in school and school councillors and pupil librarians gave up their time to showcase the amazing work happening here.”

As part of the partnership with Nottinghamshire Trent University every pupil in school was able to choose a new book donated by The National Literacy Trust to take home and keep.

1. Oak Tree Primary School

Early Years specialist Rebecca Ward teaching reading to a group of volunteer pupils

Photo: Oak Tree Primary School

Photo Sales

2. Oak Tree Primary School

From left, pupils Amy, Keogh and Ruby at the event

Photo: Oak Tree Primary School

Photo Sales

3. Oak Tree Primary School

Pupils with Reading Champions, parents Leanna Jones and Gill Hallam

Photo: Oak Tree Primary School

Photo Sales

4. Oak Tree Primary School

Luke Parmenter, widening access and outreach manager, at Notts Trent University pictured with staff and pupils from Oak Tree Primary and Nursery School

Photo: Oak Tree Primary School

Photo Sales
MansfieldKate WilsonNottingham Trent UniversityTeachers
Next Page
Page 1 of 2