Mansfield residents benefit from lung health checks following campaign by Nottinghamshire MPs

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Nottinghamshire MPs have consistently made the case for lung health screenings in Parliament on behalf of mineworkers, who have a higher chance of experiencing complications with their lung health.

The mobile Lung Health Truck is currently situated at Mansfield Civic Centre and those who have are eligible for a screening are highly encouraged to take up the opportunity of an appointment.

The results and learning from the mobile lung screenings are going to help inform and support the new Community Diagnostic Hub at Mansfield Community Hospital.

Mansfield MP Ben Bradley enjoyed a visit to the mobile Lung Health Truck at Mansfield Civic Centre on Chesterfield Road South.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The scanner will remain at the Civic Centre until March.

Ben Bradley MP said: "I was really pleased to visit the mobile lung scanner and see the amazing technology and staff in action.

"It is always good to see something that you have campaigned on for many years finally come to fruition and I’m pleased it is helping to improve the lives of my constituents and tackling health inequalities.

Mr Bradley and Mr Spencer at a lung health meeting on February 1, 2019

“These scans are key to detecting serious diseases early on. We know that for many of these diseases, the earlier they are caught, the higher the chance they can be treated effectively. That is why it is really vital that if you are invited you do attend your appointment.”

In 2018, Mr Bradley held a debate in Parliament looking at lung health within former mining communities. As a result of the debate, the Government set up a roundtable on lung health to look at lung screening for conditions including Pneumoconiosis and Lung Cancer.

Mr Bradley said: “Everybody knows about Mansfield and our history as a mining town and that is why our area in particular needs these scans and early detection mechanisms.

"Since being elected, I have consistently raised the issue of miners' health with the very first debate I held in Parliament being on miners' Pneumoconiosis.