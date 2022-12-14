Mansfield residents attend 'heartfelt' Christmas memorial service
Residents attended a Mansfield memorial service, remembering lost loved ones in a touching celebration of life by a civil celebrant – delivering a strong message of hope this Christmas for mourners.
Mansfield Crematorium hosted a Christmas Memorial Service with many residents in attendance.
The service was a non-religious memorial, welcoming all beliefs and faiths – as civil funeral celebrant Katie Page led the touching service.
Residents were invited to add tributes to the Derby Road crematorium memorial tree as part of the service.
During the event, families shared images of their loved ones as readings, carols, and music from Newstead Brass Band, Mansfield Male Voice Choir, and vocalist Lauren Polimos filled the chapel.
Katie Page, the Mansfield celebrant leading the service, said: “The theme is memory, hope, and love.
“We know it is a very sad time for many but there is a celebration to be had about the lives lived by our loved ones, and I wanted to tap into that with the service. It was for everybody.
“With a focus on offering families hope and comfort this Christmas.
“It was a non-religious, community-focused, and family-orientated event.”
Katie thanked the community for their support at the service and said it was heartfelt to write and deliver a remembrance memorial to residents.
And she said although it is a sad time for many, she wanted the service to offer hope and celebrate life and love, which were key themes of the memorial.
Coun Andy Burgin, Mansfield Council portfolio holder for environment and leisure, said he hoped the event provided some comfort to families over the festive season.