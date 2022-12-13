Opinion: It is okay not to feel festive this Christmas

Christmas holidays can be challenging for many reasons, and it is okay to acknowledge that.

Whether people are struggling with their mental health, facing financial hardship or dealing with grief or illness – festivities can be triggering and overwhelming.

They can also be magical and fun, as often it is an opportunity for families to spend time together and create memories.

However, everybody's circumstances are different, and it is vital to be mindful of that as December 25 approaches.

It is important not to get swept up into thinking that Christmas must look a certain way, as this December will look different for all of us.

Some of us might not be able to afford the presents we wanted to buy our children, others may be facing a new year with an empty seat at the table.

Many of us may simply be worried that there will not be a job to go back to come January.

Anxieties can be heightened during this time, so it is important not to compare your Christmas to other families and recognise that this time of year is different for everyone.

It is okay to feel excited and want to be festive, just as it is okay to remain low-key or choose not to celebrate.

Plenty of people do not celebrate for personal or religious reasons.

This time of year can look so different for everyone.

All these feelings are valid, and we should remind ourselves that time is precious and memories can be made in moments.

So, merry Christmas to the striking workers who have spent many cold mornings on the picket line this year.

Merry Christmas to the key workers who work through Christmas and keep us safe and provide a service all year round.

Merry Christmas to those who will be spending their first Christmas without a loved one.

Merry Christmas to the survivors, and to those who keep our communities together during challenging times.

Merry Christmas to all those celebrating.

And best wishes for the new year, especially to those who are not feeling all that festive.

