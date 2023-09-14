Watch more videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Nick Marks, who moved to Oak Tree from London in 2013, said he enjoys helping the community in his spare time.

Mr Marks, who lives with his children and wife on the estate, worked as a lorry driver before taking early retirement after becoming partially sighted after an accident.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He said it was after his accident that he developed an interest in volunteering across the community.

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Mansfield and Ashfield Chad, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Nick Marks, Oak Tree estate.

He said: “I just needed something to do, to find a purpose and spend my time well.

“I started litter picking, getting out there and doing something for the community. Now I am out on the estate most days, getting involved with whatever is happening.”

Mr Marks, who was recently diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease, stood for the Conservatives to represent Oak Tree on Mansfield Council in May 2023, but missed out to incumbent Coun Paul Henshaw, by 37 votes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In recent weeks, he has been involved with fundraising for a defibrillator on the estate and running regular litter-picking events, including tackling fly-tipping, taking care of green spaces and corresponding with Mansfield Council on maintenance matters.

David Neale, of The Cuckoo Birch pub on Jubilee Way South, Oak Tree, said: “I would like to say a massive thank you to Nick for the help in securing funding for the community defibrillator to be put outside the pub.”