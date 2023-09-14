News you can trust since 1952
Mansfield resident vows to put his estate 'on the map' with community action

A Mansfield resident hopes to encourage residents to be “proud” of their estate with positive community action.
By Phoebe Cox
Published 14th Sep 2023, 16:57 BST- 1 min read
Updated 14th Sep 2023, 17:04 BST
Nick Marks, who moved to Oak Tree from London in 2013, said he enjoys helping the community in his spare time.

Mr Marks, who lives with his children and wife on the estate, worked as a lorry driver before taking early retirement after becoming partially sighted after an accident.

He said it was after his accident that he developed an interest in volunteering across the community.

Nick Marks, Oak Tree estate.Nick Marks, Oak Tree estate.
He said: “I just needed something to do, to find a purpose and spend my time well.

“I started litter picking, getting out there and doing something for the community. Now I am out on the estate most days, getting involved with whatever is happening.”

Mr Marks, who was recently diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease, stood for the Conservatives to represent Oak Tree on Mansfield Council in May 2023, but missed out to incumbent Coun Paul Henshaw, by 37 votes.

In recent weeks, he has been involved with fundraising for a defibrillator on the estate and running regular litter-picking events, including tackling fly-tipping, taking care of green spaces and corresponding with Mansfield Council on maintenance matters.

David Neale, of The Cuckoo Birch pub on Jubilee Way South, Oak Tree, said: “I would like to say a massive thank you to Nick for the help in securing funding for the community defibrillator to be put outside the pub.”

Coun Andre Camilleri, Conservative council member for Berry Hill, said: “Nick has lived on the estate for many years, so is fully aware of the issues affecting the residents. He is passionate about improving their lives.”

