Mansfield rescue charity seek new name for 'misunderstood' and 'demonic' cat
It was reported in your Chad how Mandy Hinson, aged 59, said her 82-year-old mum Brenda Wilson, who suffers with dementia, felt like a
prisoner inside her home in Huthwaite due to fear of being attacked by a stray cat.
Both Mandy and her mum have been attacked by the animal, diving at their legs and clawing, scratching and biting at them.
However, since the article went live, Mansfield Cat Rescue – the independent and voluntary charity – have taken in the cat, with expert handlers.
Nikita Harris, one of the trustees and administrator at the rescue, said: “Turns out he is just misunderstood and needed some expert handling.
“So far no one has come forward for him and so he will be registered with our vets and taken in for neuter and anything else he needs soon.”
When referencing a scratch on her arm, Nikita said it was the product of being “too cocky” with feral kittens and part of the rescue work.
On a Facebook post – fb.com/Mansfieldcat – the charity asked supporters for help with picking a name for the “misunderstood” cat.
Volunteers joked that there would be no prize for the winning name, but supporters are welcome to comment suggestions on the post.
The post can be found at https://shorturl.at/lrGJ7
A new name would help give this cat a sense of identity as he continues his journey with expert support on hand.