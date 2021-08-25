Rebecca Tansley was offered full-time employment after taking part in a two-year apprenticeship programmes with the force.

Nottinghamshire Police established its apprenticeship scheme in 2019, to recruit for various roles across the police service.

The 21-year-old, from Mansfield, joined as a business administration apprentice and has now accepted a permanent job as a support worker, providing intelligence to aid officers and staff working on investigations across the county.

Rebecca Tansley from Mansfield secures full-time job with the Nottinghamshire police force

‘Thrilled’ to land a full-time job with the force, Rebecca said: “It’s an incredibly varied and busy role. Each day I am involved in pulling together up-to-date reports regarding GPS tagging, registered sex offender briefings as well as recalls – if someone has been recalled to prison, we have to update our teams so they have the latest intelligence.

“I’ve learnt such a lot since starting my apprenticeship. I’ve had lots of training and I’m excited to now be putting that into practice.”

Apprenticeships offer an alternative to university education, providing a way to learn practical skills, that can enhance or build on long-term career prospects, whilst earning and learning.

Rebecca said: “Apprenticeships are not only for young people, but for anyone over the age of 18, they allow for anyone to apply who may be thinking of trying a new area of work.”

The force currently has 20 apprentices, across multiple departments including cyber security, forensics, CSI, finance, business administration, contact management, accountancy, human resources and people services.

It also has nine apprentices on its staff development apprenticeship programme.

Ron Lawrence, force apprentice officer, said: “Rebecca is just one of our apprentice superstars who fully deserve to be offered permanent roles with the force.

“Apprentices are our future and our programmes equip people with the skills, knowledge and support to be the best they can be.

“We have a number of opportunities available and are looking for candidates with a positive attitude and an enthusiasm to develop and learn as part of a team.

“Apprenticeships offer a fantastic opportunity of learning a career whilst being employed.”

Chief Constable Craig Guildford said “It is great to see the first cohort of staff apprentices prove to be so successful. There is clearly a great wealth of ability out there and we want to do everything we can as a force to harness this, as this can only make us better as an organisation.

The apprenticeship scheme is open to individuals aged 18 and above, with the force seeking candidates with ‘a positive attitude’ and enthusiasm to ‘develop and learn’.

Successful applicants will work towards obtaining a nationally recognised qualification, namely NVQ level 3, 4 and 5 depending on the role.

Depending on the chosen apprenticeship, Nottinghamshire Police apprentices are employed on a 12-24 month contract. The working week is 37 hours and as a living wage employer it offers £16,000 to £18,000 per year, subject to evaluation and chosen apprenticeship qualification.

As part of the application process, candidates must complete questions on an expression of interest form along with a 500-word supporting statement.

Visit nottinghamshire.police.uk/working-for-us/nottinghamshire-police-staff-apprenticeships for more information.