Mansfield ranks fourth as the most thrill-seeking area in the UK new research reveals

The research, conducted by online casino Luck.com analysed average monthly searches for adrenaline-related terms in each area, compared to its population.

The study then revealed the number of searches per 100,000 residents, including but not limited to ‘hang gliding’ and ‘postcode lottery’. These terms were sorted into categories, including ‘extreme sports’ and the ‘lottery’, to reveal the top ten daredevil areas and their most searched-for categories.

Mountain biking, with 189 average monthly searches, is the most popular term.

In Mansfield there were 41,879 average monthly searches for adrenaline-related terms, and therefore 54,002 per 100,000 residents.

