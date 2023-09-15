News you can trust since 1952
BREAKING
Threatening e-mail forces schools into lockdown
American XL bullies 'to be banned by end of the year'
Mystery as F-35 jet spotted at UK airport - diverting from carrier
'Beloved' comedian and mum dies of brain cancer, aged 35
Diners urged to contact emergency services after Botulism outbreak
NHS approves new treatment for migraines

Mansfield ranks fourth as the most thrill-seeking area in the UK new research reveals

New data has revealed the top ten UK areas with the most adrenaline seekers and Mansfield has claimed the fourth spot.
By Shelley Marriott
Published 15th Sep 2023, 16:10 BST- 1 min read
Updated 15th Sep 2023, 16:10 BST
Watch more videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

The research, conducted by online casino Luck.com analysed average monthly searches for adrenaline-related terms in each area, compared to its population.

The study then revealed the number of searches per 100,000 residents, including but not limited to ‘hang gliding’ and ‘postcode lottery’. These terms were sorted into categories, including ‘extreme sports’ and the ‘lottery’, to reveal the top ten daredevil areas and their most searched-for categories.

Read More
Wilko staff affected by closures invited to apply for Stagecoach roles in Mansfi...
Mountain biking, with 189 average monthly searches, is the most popular term.Mountain biking, with 189 average monthly searches, is the most popular term.
Mountain biking, with 189 average monthly searches, is the most popular term.
Most Popular
Hide Ad
Hide Ad

In Mansfield there were 41,879 average monthly searches for adrenaline-related terms, and therefore 54,002 per 100,000 residents.

The fourth most popular category is ‘extreme sports’, including terms such as ‘rock climbing’ and ‘paragliding’; ‘mountain biking’, with 189 average monthly searches, is the most popular term.

A spokesman from Luck.com said: “Lottery is the most popular with an average monthly search volume of 4,979,974 in the last 12 months.”

Related topics:Mansfield