Wilko staff affected by closures invited to apply for Stagecoach roles in Mansfield

Stagecoach East Midlands is offering interviews to staff affected by the closure of Wilko stores.
By Shelley Marriott
Published 15th Sep 2023, 12:32 BST- 1 min read
Immediate start bus driver vacancies are available at both of Stagecoach’s depots in Mansfield and Worksop.

Roles are on offer for both those looking to train to be a bus driver and existing PCV licence holders.

Applicants looking to gain their licence will have all their training paid for (worth up to £4,000) and will earn from day one.

Stagecoach is offering interviews to staff affected by the Wilko closuresStagecoach is offering interviews to staff affected by the Wilko closures
PCV licence holders joining the business will be offered a £1,200 welcome bonus.

Matt Cranwell, managing director at Stagecoach East Midlands, said “Our hearts at Stagecoach go out to those affected by the job losses at Wilko, particularly given the current economic climate.”

“Our operations teams will process applications from Wilko staff quickly and can offer immediate starts with the aim of helping people get back into work as quickly as possible.”

Those who are interested can view vacancies and submit an application here.

