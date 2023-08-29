Tony, now aged 79, was the sports reporter at Bradford’s Pennine Radio in the 1980s, commentating on sport and news in the city of Bradford.

On Saturday, May 11, 1985, Tony settled down in the press box at the top rear of the main stand to cover the last game of the season, which should have been a celebration of Bradford securing promotion the week earlier.

Little did he, or anyone, know that a disaster was about to ensure the day would instead go down as of the worst days in British sporting history.

Mansfield councillor Richard Tempest-Mitchell (left) and Tony Delahunty at Bradford City's Valley Parade ground. Photo: Submitted

It is thought that a discarded cigarette ignited waste underneath the stand. Within seconds the fire took hold, burning wooden sleepers, seats and the tarred roof and destroying the whole structure.

Fans from the front paddock and front seats of the stand managed to escape onto the pitch.

Others at the back of the stand went to escape from the back gates – only to find them chained and locked.

Dozens of people were trapped at the back of the stand, unable to escape.

Tony Delahunty reflecting on the memories of that fateful day in 1985 - the last time he visited Bradford City. Photo: Submitted

Tony knew he had to escape quickly but, intent of reporting what was developing, he hesitated, and only when others urged him, did he extricate himself from his cables and equipment.

While he did so, he heard the screams and banging on door and gates from those trapped.

In total, 56 people died in the tragedy.

Tony had never returned to Valley Parade to watch a match – Bradford’s early games of the following season were played at the city’s Odsal Stadium, home of Bradford Bulls rugby league side – until now.

Tony chats with Bradford manager, ex-Manchester United and Wales star Mark Hughes

Tony revisited the modernised Valley Parade stadium, for the Bantams game against Crewe, at the invitation of new Mansfield councillor and friend Richard Tempest-Mitchell, who is originally from Bradford.

Tony, surprised but thankful for the gesture, agreed.

They watched the game along with Richard’s father, nephew and brother Shaun, who was also at the game in 1985.

Tony admitted he had been reluctant to return, but knew that at some point he would have to douse those demons.

Tony by the memorial plaques to the 56 people who died in the tragedy. Photo: Submitted

He said: “I knew I would have to return, I just couldn’t do it.

“Coming back has been difficult, but also cathartic, just being in the ground has brought so many memories and emotions of good times and also the terrible feelings of what we all witnessed.

"Had I made different decisions on the day I may have perished along with the 56 other people.

Richard, a former police officer in Bradford remembers the day, and aftermath, well.

He said: “I was at home and Shaun called on the phone, panicky saying, ‘I’m okay, there’s been a fire at the City, I’m okay.

Tony and Richard in the crowd during the game. Photo: Submitted

“I scoffed, thinking the chip van might have burned down.

“However, on turning on the telly, we saw the catastrophic hell, that had come to my city.

“Luckily Shaun got out.

“Later along with colleagues, I dealt with six families and seven victims of the fire."

During the emotive return to Valley Parade, Richard arranged for Tony to visit the press box, now in a similar position to the one in the stand destroyed.

There, by coincidence Tony met, David Markham a long-lost friend and colleague, formerly the Telegraph & Argus sports editor and reporter.

David, now aged 84, was also there on that day in 1985 and together, he and Tony shared some memories of their careers, thoughts on the day in question, a few tears and a heartfelt hug.

Tony said: “I love Bradford, I love the people and the Yorkshire grit.

"I thoroughly enjoyed my time at Pennine Radio reporting on football, cricket and rugby league. We had lots of good times and I learned lots.

‘This city gave me a love of Yorkshire and an understanding of how ordinary, decent hardworking people like Richard’s dad and brothers, love and need sport.

“While we all grow older and memories may fade slightly, the love and emotions are still within.

"Bradford has also given me terrible memories of that day and the aftermath in 1985.