News you can trust since 1952
BREAKING
Yevgeny Prigozhin was ‘on passenger list’ as 10 killed in jet crash
Labour politician Lord Alan Haworth dead at 75
Flights grounded as UK air traffic control hit by network-wide failure
Lidl recall children’s Paw Patrol snack over link to ‘explicit site’
Prigozhin: Wagner chief among 10 confirmed dead in Russian jet crash
Police officer ‘seriously injured’ after being hit by train

Lucky visitor scoops huge £50,000 jackpot prize at Mansfield bingo club

Lady luck was deinfitelty smiling on one woman at Club 3000 Bingo in Mansfield after she struck gold with a £50,000 jackpot win.
By John Smith
Published 29th Aug 2023, 10:03 BST- 2 min read
Updated 29th Aug 2023, 10:03 BST

Having recently taken over the Apollo Bingo Hall in Mansfield, new owner Club 3000 Bingo celebrated a huge jackpot win when the lucky lady scooped the big prize while playing at an evening session with family at the venue.

All her numbers came up on the National Bingo Game and she won the top prize of a whopping £50,000 jackpot.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The lady who is 52, and wants to remain anonymous, lives in Warminster, Wiltshire, and was visiting relatives in the area.

A lucky lady scooped a £50,000 jackpot at the Club 3000 Bingo-run Apollo Bingo in Mansfield. Photo: GoogleA lucky lady scooped a £50,000 jackpot at the Club 3000 Bingo-run Apollo Bingo in Mansfield. Photo: Google
A lucky lady scooped a £50,000 jackpot at the Club 3000 Bingo-run Apollo Bingo in Mansfield. Photo: Google
Most Popular

She decided to go along with her family for a night out at the bingo – and it spectacularly proved to the the right choice.

What was even more extraordinary was that she hadn’t played bingo for eight years and could not believe her luck when all her numbers came up.

Read More
Mansfield tourism figures reveal post-pandemic comeback

Mike Evans, Club 3000 Mansfield duty manager, said: “We were all so excited to celebrate the win alongside our winner.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"The atmosphere in the club was electric, everyone was so happy for her.

"She made a good choice in visiting our club that evening whilst visiting her family.

"It is especially special as it is the first time that the club has won the National Bingo Big Prize, under the ownership of Club 3000 Bingo”.

"This is the fourth big jackpot prize in must one month of £50,000 that Club 3000 Bingo have given out to their customers – they really are the luckiest clubs to visit.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Club 3000 Bingo took over the venue in June after buying it from former owners Majestic Bingo.

At the time, Majestic’s management said the sale was ‘the right one for everyone’ as Club 3000 would be able to put in the investment needed to develop and grow the Mansfield Leisure Park venue.

And that decision has proved the right one for everyone, not least the lucky lady from Warminster, who came to Mansfield just to visit her family – and ended up going back home £50,000 better off.

Related topics:Mansfield