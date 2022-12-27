Mansfield pupils try on uniforms and test equipment during police show-and-tell
Pupils at a Mansfield primary school learned all about the life of a police officer during a special visit from the force.
Officers from Nottinghamshire Police’s Mansfield South safer neighbourhoods team visited Oak Tree Primary School, on Jubilee Way North, for a show-and-tell session with Years 1, 5 and 6.
A team spokesman said: “We showed and demonstrated a variety of police gear and uniform that officers use on a daily basis, as well as gear that we use in special circumstances.
“The students were able to try out police uniforms along with riot shields and road safety equipment.”
Pupils also had the chance to activate the emergency lights on a police van.
The spokesman said: “They all had a great time and enjoyed trying out the equipment.
“Thank you to all the children and staff at Oak Yree Primary School for a warm welcome. We hope to be back soon.”