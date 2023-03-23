News you can trust since 1952
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
6 hours ago Busted confirm 15-date reunion tour to celebrate 20th anniversary
1 hour ago TikTok to be blocked from ‘all parliamentary devices’
1 hour ago Junior doctors announce four-day strike action in April
4 hours ago Google warns users to delete hugely popular app from devices
5 hours ago Tory minister Zac Goldsmith ends decade-long marriage to wife Alice
5 hours ago New characters coming to Casualty - including Bradley Walsh’s son

What Chad readers think of plans to redesign Sutton's Portland Square and remove iconic sundial

Sutton’s iconic sundial will be removed from the town centre after councillors backed a major redesign for the heart of the town.

By Shelley Marriott
Published 23rd Mar 2023, 14:52 GMT- 2 min read

The sundial – thought to be one of Europe’s biggest – was installed in Portland Square in 1995 at a cost of £800,000 and planned to become a “world-renowned attraction”.

However, Ashfield Council says its impact on tourism “remains unclear”, while one councillor previously described it as “grotesque”.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Now the authority has approved plans to remove it and redesign the central town square.

How Portland Square could look.
How Portland Square could look.
How Portland Square could look.
Most Popular

The sundial will now be replaced by two large, raised-planted green areas with built-in seating, designed around a new large central space, which could host social activities and events.

Here is what Chad readers had to say about the plans on the Mansfield Chad Facebook page with some thinking the money could be better spent elsewhere.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Karen Penney said: “A bit of grass isn’t gonna cut it excuse the pun lol. Don’t Mansfield and Sutton need shops?”

Katie Swift said: “What a waste of money.”

Read More
Iconic sundial will be removed from Sutton town centre after redesign approved

Sean McCallum said: “A real opportunity to waste a shed load more money when people are living in poverty.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Jonathan Storer said: “Using words like "impact on tourism" and "world renowned attraction" for that eyesore is a bit much.”

Matthew Timms said: “Or instead of building this spend the money on the roads.”

Jeff Mills said: “Local councils wasting money again. Use the money for something that will benefit the community.”

Bart Barton-Hanson said: “All this money could have offset parking costs for years to bring people in first. It’s not that bad as it is just needs a bit of TLC.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Some were worried the area would become spoiled.

Natalie Alana Chadbourne said: “But to go look at it you have to dodge 50 pot holes but hey, it’ll look pretty for a week.”

Susan Miranda said: “Can't see this lasting long in Sutton.”

John Pearson said: “Waste of money, it’ll be trashed in no time.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Nick Martin said: “You can just see the snapped trees and rubbish all over the grass then after a month being told to keep off the grass.”

Martin Yates said: “Put ideas to the public to vote a winner, they would never go for that idea.”

ChadSuttonEuropeMansfield