What Chad readers think of plans to redesign Sutton's Portland Square and remove iconic sundial

The sundial – thought to be one of Europe’s biggest – was installed in Portland Square in 1995 at a cost of £800,000 and planned to become a “world-renowned attraction”.

However, Ashfield Council says its impact on tourism “remains unclear”, while one councillor previously described it as “grotesque”.

Now the authority has approved plans to remove it and redesign the central town square.

How Portland Square could look.

The sundial will now be replaced by two large, raised-planted green areas with built-in seating, designed around a new large central space, which could host social activities and events.

Here is what Chad readers had to say about the plans on the Mansfield Chad Facebook page with some thinking the money could be better spent elsewhere.

Karen Penney said: “A bit of grass isn’t gonna cut it excuse the pun lol. Don’t Mansfield and Sutton need shops?”

Katie Swift said: “What a waste of money.”

Sean McCallum said: “A real opportunity to waste a shed load more money when people are living in poverty.”

Jonathan Storer said: “Using words like "impact on tourism" and "world renowned attraction" for that eyesore is a bit much.”

Matthew Timms said: “Or instead of building this spend the money on the roads.”

Jeff Mills said: “Local councils wasting money again. Use the money for something that will benefit the community.”

Bart Barton-Hanson said: “All this money could have offset parking costs for years to bring people in first. It’s not that bad as it is just needs a bit of TLC.”

Some were worried the area would become spoiled.

Natalie Alana Chadbourne said: “But to go look at it you have to dodge 50 pot holes but hey, it’ll look pretty for a week.”

Susan Miranda said: “Can't see this lasting long in Sutton.”

John Pearson said: “Waste of money, it’ll be trashed in no time.”

Nick Martin said: “You can just see the snapped trees and rubbish all over the grass then after a month being told to keep off the grass.”