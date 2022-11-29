Officers from the Mansfield Neighbourhood team visited four local primary schools to give a presentation and take questions from children

Officers from the Mansfield Neighbourhood team visited Wainwright Primary Academy, King Edward and Sutton Road and Intake primary schools, to give a presentation and take questions from children.

The visits, part of the national Operation Sceptre initiative, featured the tragic story of murdered teenager Ben Kinsella and were designed to empower children to make better decisions.

PCSO Romek Kordecki, who led the visits, said: “This is a very difficult subject to speak to children about but ultimately this is about saving lives and preventing young people from making life-altering mistakes in the future

“These children are all at an impressionable age. They will soon be going to secondary school with all the peer pressure that brings so we are working to equip them with the knowledge they need to keep safe.

“Even if these visits result in just one young person deciding not to venture out with a knife, they have been worthwhile – because that is one young person who isn’t either going to get hurt with a knife or hurt somebody else with one.