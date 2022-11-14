﻿A cheque for £2,000 was recently presented to Year 4 teacher Caroline Eady at St Peter’s CE Primary Academy, on Bellamy Road, Mansfield, by trustees of James Henry Blake Charity.

The money was to enable pupils to attend a ‘back to nature’ trip at Wollaton Park Adventure Club.

The charity was set up more than 100 years ago, by James Henry Blake, a former Mansfield mayor, specifically to benefit children in deprived areas of Mansfield.

Head teacher James Marshall, trustee Jean Moulson, year four teacher Caroline Eady, trustee Vivienne Brown, chair of governors Christine Bacon and year four pupils Jess and Tianna.

Many Mansfield residents will recall the name Blake from the Blake and Beeley’s hardware store on Church Street.

Mr Blake was also a regular worshipper at St Peter’s Church, where there is a window dedicated to his memory.

Mrs Eady gave heartfelt thanks to the trustees, Jean Moulson and Vivienne Brown.

James Marshall, headteacher, and Christine Bacon, chair of governors, reiterated the appreciation.