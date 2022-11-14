Mansfield pupils all set for school trip thanks to £2,000 donation
Primary school children in Mansfield are able to go on a special school trip thanks to a kind donation.
A cheque for £2,000 was recently presented to Year 4 teacher Caroline Eady at St Peter’s CE Primary Academy, on Bellamy Road, Mansfield, by trustees of James Henry Blake Charity.
The money was to enable pupils to attend a ‘back to nature’ trip at Wollaton Park Adventure Club.
The charity was set up more than 100 years ago, by James Henry Blake, a former Mansfield mayor, specifically to benefit children in deprived areas of Mansfield.
Many Mansfield residents will recall the name Blake from the Blake and Beeley’s hardware store on Church Street.
Mr Blake was also a regular worshipper at St Peter’s Church, where there is a window dedicated to his memory.
Mrs Eady gave heartfelt thanks to the trustees, Jean Moulson and Vivienne Brown.
James Marshall, headteacher, and Christine Bacon, chair of governors, reiterated the appreciation.
Mr Marshall said: “This educational trip will benefit the children enormously, and give them opportunities they may not otherwise experience.”