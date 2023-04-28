Mansfield psychotherapist and former Chad writer launches 'thrilling' new book

Jason Hanson, aged 43, lives in Forest Town and is a self-employed psychotherapist.

Before opening his own therapy practice, Jason taught A-Level sociology and politics at Vision West Nottinghamshire College.

Following his career change to his "true passion" of therapy and counselling, Jason wrote – Domestic Abuse: Men Suffer Too – a nonfiction book, giving voice to male survivors of domestic violence.

Jason Hanson, a Forest Town-based therapist, former Chad columnist and author.

Since publishing his first nonfiction book, Jason said he was “keen” to “try something different” and explore the fiction genre.

Jason said he then started work on his first fictional novel, Breaking Boundaries: The Toby Reynolds series, which tells the story of a psychotherapist who feels strangely drawn to one of his clients.

He said protagonist Toby’s “peaceful existence is disrupted” as he tries “desperately to break the hold Olivia Stanton has over him” in the first book of the series.

Readers may recognise Jason, who is originally from West Yorkshire, as he was a Chad columnist in 2016, having written columns on addiction, autism and male suicide.

About the creative process, Jason said: “It was fun. I would find spare hours in the evening after work or find time on a weekend.

“As I wanted to ensure that all chapters were as accurate as possible, I consulted a couple of professionals in their field – particularly in one scene, where a character is interviewed by the police.

“It has been such an enjoyable process. I am already working on the sequel to the series.

“This is not about launching a new career for me.

“I just really want to share my stories with an audience, and it is absolutely amazing to know that people are reading my fiction and enjoying it.”

Jason said writing and creating the series, from producing character mind maps to extensive chapter planning, was the “fun part”.

He said it was the drafting, editing and publishing process that was the most “time-consuming” and “difficult” part, but hailed the results as “immensely rewarding.”