News you can trust since 1952
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
3 hours ago BBC chairman Richard Sharp resigns over role in Boris Johnson loan
17 minutes ago Young drivers could be banned from giving friends a lift
1 hour ago Members of Unite have rejected the Government’s pay offer
1 hour ago Dog walker found dead in home after altercation in park
2 hours ago Google Earth reveals desolation in Mariupol after relentless bombing
2 hours ago Four popular dog toys that could kill them according to vet

Mansfield psychotherapist and former Chad writer launches 'thrilling' new book

A Mansfield psychotherapist has launched his first fiction book – “dipping” his toes in the psychological crime genre with the release of his new “thrilling” series.

By Phoebe Cox
Published 28th Apr 2023, 11:07 BST- 2 min read

Jason Hanson, aged 43, lives in Forest Town and is a self-employed psychotherapist.

Before opening his own therapy practice, Jason taught A-Level sociology and politics at Vision West Nottinghamshire College.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Following his career change to his "true passion" of therapy and counselling, Jason wrote – Domestic Abuse: Men Suffer Too – a nonfiction book, giving voice to male survivors of domestic violence.

Jason Hanson, a Forest Town-based therapist, former Chad columnist and author.Jason Hanson, a Forest Town-based therapist, former Chad columnist and author.
Jason Hanson, a Forest Town-based therapist, former Chad columnist and author.
Most Popular

Since publishing his first nonfiction book, Jason said he was “keen” to “try something different” and explore the fiction genre.

Jason said he then started work on his first fictional novel, Breaking Boundaries: The Toby Reynolds series, which tells the story of a psychotherapist who feels strangely drawn to one of his clients.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

He said protagonist Toby’s “peaceful existence is disrupted” as he tries “desperately to break the hold Olivia Stanton has over him” in the first book of the series.

Read More
Langwith school says goodbye to a special staff member on a memorable last day o...

Readers may recognise Jason, who is originally from West Yorkshire, as he was a Chad columnist in 2016, having written columns on addiction, autism and male suicide.

About the creative process, Jason said: “It was fun. I would find spare hours in the evening after work or find time on a weekend.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“As I wanted to ensure that all chapters were as accurate as possible, I consulted a couple of professionals in their field – particularly in one scene, where a character is interviewed by the police.

“It has been such an enjoyable process. I am already working on the sequel to the series.

“This is not about launching a new career for me.

“I just really want to share my stories with an audience, and it is absolutely amazing to know that people are reading my fiction and enjoying it.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Jason said writing and creating the series, from producing character mind maps to extensive chapter planning, was the “fun part”.

He said it was the drafting, editing and publishing process that was the most “time-consuming” and “difficult” part, but hailed the results as “immensely rewarding.”

More information on the release of Jason’s new book, and how you can order a copy, can be found on Amazon at amzn.eu/d/iC7TbFn.

Related topics:MansfieldChad