Langwith school says goodbye to a special staff member on a memorable last day of term
Staff and pupils at Langwith Bassett Junior Academy ended the Easter term in style with a series of events on the final day.
The main event was a special farewell to school caretaker David Jacques, who retired after 28 years of service.
A school spokesman said: “He was a very well-thought of staff member within the school community, he was like a grandad to our pupils.
“We held a coffee and cake afternoon in honour of him and invited all of our parents to join – we have never seen the hall so full.”
The school also its annual Easter bonnet parade.
Children made bonnets at home and the school council chose winners from each class.
In addition, one pupil in Year 1 had his long hair cut in aid of The Little Princess Trust – a charity that provides real-hair wigs, free of charge, to children and young people who have lost their own hair through cancer – and raised more than £1,000.