Langwith school says goodbye to a special staff member on a memorable last day of term

Staff and pupils at Langwith Bassett Junior Academy ended the Easter term in style with a series of events on the final day.

By John Smith
Published 25th Apr 2023, 12:14 BST- 1 min read
Updated 25th Apr 2023, 12:15 BST

The main event was a special farewell to school caretaker David Jacques, who retired after 28 years of service.

A school spokesman said: “He was a very well-thought of staff member within the school community, he was like a grandad to our pupils.

“We held a coffee and cake afternoon in honour of him and invited all of our parents to join – we have never seen the hall so full.”

Headteacher Sarah Bacon with retiring caretaker David Jacques and pupilsHeadteacher Sarah Bacon with retiring caretaker David Jacques and pupils
The school also its annual Easter bonnet parade.

Children made bonnets at home and the school council chose winners from each class.

In addition, one pupil in Year 1 had his long hair cut in aid of The Little Princess Trust – a charity that provides real-hair wigs, free of charge, to children and young people who have lost their own hair through cancer – and raised more than £1,000.

Some of the entrants in the annual Easter bonnet paradeSome of the entrants in the annual Easter bonnet parade
Pupil Roselea showing off her fancy bonnetPupil Roselea showing off her fancy bonnet
