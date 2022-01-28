Chance to find future talents for your business at Mansfield event
Businesses and experts will come together to help Mansfield and Ashfield businesses recruit its future talent.
The Recruiting Talent event is taking place at Vision West Notts College in Mansfield on Wednesday, February 16, from 9am to 1.30pm.
During the event there will be a keynote address from a range of partners including Ashfield District Council’s chief executive, Theresa Hodgkinson, and Mansfield District Council’s strategic director, Mariam Amos, an opportunity to contribute to the local priorities in Mansfield and Ashfield, a chance to understand how businesses can change the way they recruit to encourage more local people to work for their business and what support is available to make this happen and help to change the way they work to retain their best talent.
If you are an employer in Mansfield, Ashfield and the surrounding area book your place at www.bbo-d2n2.org.uk.
The event will be followed by a networking lunch and optional tour of Vision West Notts College.