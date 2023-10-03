Mansfield primary school students will be joined by The Royal Ballet School for innovative dance project
and live on Freeview channel 276
On Monday, October 9, more than 320 Year 3 students from seven Mansfield primary schools will come together at Manor Academy to witness a demonstration by The Royal Ballet School students, showcasing their talent and artistry.
In addition to watching the performances, the primary school students will also have the chance to participate and take the stage themselves.
A group of teachers and musicians from The Royal Ballet School will come to Mansfield, together with pre-professional Year Royal Ballet School students and younger students from the school’s nationwide Junior Associate programme.
The Royal Ballet School maintains a strong partnership with Manor Academy, Dance 4 and seven local primary schools including Birklands Primary, Farmilo Primary, Forest Town Primary, Heatherley Primary, Northfield Primary, Peafield Lane Academy and The Flying High Academy in Ladybrook.
Year 3 students from the partner schools will participate in five creative ballet workshops over the autumn term led by specialist Royal Ballet School teachers, helping students discover the world of ballet and develop their creative knowledge and skills through foundation ballet technique.
Following the five-week programme, selected pupils will be invited to build on their new-found knowledge and skills by attending regular Primary Steps ballet classes at their host secondary school for up to four years.
Primary Steps is The Royal Ballet School’s national primary school programme, which aims to provide Year 3 class groups with a positive introduction to ballet and initial creative ballet training for selected children who would not otherwise have the opportunity.