Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The weather for the first few days of October in Nottinghamshire seems more like a summer holiday forecast.

After a rainy start of the week, sunshine and temperatures above 20° are predicted across the county this weekend.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Below is a full weather forecast for the October heatwave expected this weekend in Nottinghamshire – according to BBC.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Mansfield and Ashfield Chad, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

After a rainy start of the week, sunshine and temperatures above 20° are predicted across the county this weekend.

Mansfield

Friday, October 6 – Sunny intervals and a moderate breeze with highs of 19°

Saturday, October 7 – Sunny and a moderate breeze with highs of 22°

Sunday, October 8 – Sunny and a gentle breeze with highs of 21°

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Friday, October 6 – Sunny intervals and a moderate breeze with highs of 19°

Saturday, October 7 – Sunny and a moderate breeze with highs of 22°

Sunday, October 8 – Sunny and a gentle breeze with highs of 21°

Hucknall

Friday, October 6 – Sunny intervals and a moderate breeze with highs of 19°

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Saturday, October 7 – Sunny and a gentle breeze with highs of 23°

Sunday, October 8 – Sunny and light winds with highs of 22°

Worksop

Friday, October 6 – Sunny intervals and a moderate breeze with highs of 20°

Saturday, October 7 – Sunny and a moderate breeze with highs of 23°

Sunday, October 8 – Sunny and a gentle breeze with highs of 22°

Eastwood

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Friday, October 6 – Sunny intervals and a moderate breeze with highs of 20°

Saturday, October 7 – Sunny and a gentle breeze with highs of 23°