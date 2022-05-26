Officers stopped the car on the A60 Nottingham Road in Mansfield after receiving information it was connected to reported shop thefts in the local area.

A 28-year-old was arrested on suspicion of shop theft, attempted shop theft and possession of cannabis, a 31-year-old woman was detained on suspicion of shop theft and attempted shop theft and a 29-year-old woman was arrested on suspicion of attempted shop theft.

A number of items believed to have been stolen from shops, including toiletries and handbags, were also recovered from the vehicle following the stop on Tuesday, May 24.

In other shop theft-related news, following some good work police also arrested a 39-year-old woman on the same day in connection with the theft of items from a store in Kirkby.

As the suspect was being arrested she bit an officer on the hand. She was detained on suspicion of shop theft, assault by beating of an emergency worker and using threatening and abusive behaviour.

Detective Sergeant Georgina Gallagher, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “Shoplifting offences can have a very significant impact on victims and we work closely with businesses and partners to tackle this issue.