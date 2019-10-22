Mansfield police arrest 22 in shoplifting crackdown

A week of action to crack down on retail crime has led to 22 arrests in Mansfield.

Operation Justificator launched on October 12 with a clear message: shoplifters are not welcome in Mansfield.

To launch the operation, members from the Town Centre Beat Team along with members from Mansfield District Council and the Business Improvement District took part in a beat surgery to understand, listen and address issues concerning residents.

The operation has seen 66 per cent of suspects that were outstanding for shop theft being arrested, and 22 offenders in total being dealt with by either arrest or actions such as restorative justice and voluntary attendance at Mansfield Police Station.

Crime prevention advice and security assessments was conducted at over 80 retail establishments as part of a crime prevention plan.

Officers also conducted early morning patrols to engage with individuals sleeping rough in Mansfield Town Centre, and provided help and support.

During these patrols, arrests were made for anti-social behaviour offences.

Insp Peatfield said: "Often shoplifting goes hand-in-hand with other issues, so we want to look at the reasons why people are shoplifting, and what we can do to help.

"We want to make Mansfield town centre a no-go zone for shoplifters."

Operation Justificator remains an on-going initiative.