Operation Justificator targets shoplifters in Mansfield Town Centre

A new policing operation has been launched with a clear message - shoplifters are not welcome in Mansfield.

Mansfield Police's town centre team launched the crackdown on Saturday, October 12, and have made eight arrests so far.

Headed by Inspector Peatfield, the town centre team are working alongside Mansfield's Business Improvement District (BID), and Mansfield District Council.

The aim of the week-long operation aims to clamp down on retail crime, educate and support retail establishments, and identify and put plans in place for prolific shoplifters.

Insp Peatfield said: "We are targeting wanted shoplifters and will use the full extent of the law to take action.

"We are supporting retail establishments by identifying areas of risk through security assessments, and providing education about how to prevent retail crime before it takes place.

"We are identifying risky offenders, and referring them to the offender management team, who can assess their needs."

Operation Justificator has been launched alongside Operation Prolate, which aims to tackle the use of drugs, rough sleeping and anti-social behaviour in the town centre.

Police want to tackle the root cause of shoplifting, and look at the reasons why people do it so they can receive any help they need.

Insp Peatfield added: "Often shoplifting goes hand-in-hand with other issues, so we want to look at the reasons why people are shoplifting, and what we can do to help.

"We want to make Mansfield town centre a no-go zone for shoplifters.

"Our school officers will also be heading into primary schools in the area to speak to pupils about the consequences of shoplifting."

The operation is set to run until Saturday October 19.