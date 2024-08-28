Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A poet from Mansfield who has shared several poems online about Mansfield Town FC and their promotion to League One has published her debut book, featuring poetry 'from the heart'.

Rachael Burton, 47, from Mansfield, is thrilled to announce the publication of her first book.

The debut, titled ‘Powerful Poems from the Heart,’ features poetry that Rachael has written over the years.

This accomplishment is a “dream come true” for the mother of two, who lives in Ladybrook with her husband, Christopher.

Rachael Burton.

Rachael said: “I'm feeling a bit excited and nervous. I'm eager to hear people's thoughts.

“Since sending off the manuscript, I've received positive reactions to my poems, and several publishers were interested as well.

“It feels surreal, but I truly enjoy sharing my work with others. I am really proud of it.”

One of Rachael's popular poems is titled ‘Come on Mansfield’.

It tells the tale of the jubilation felt by Stags' fans when Mansfield Town FC secured a promotion to League One at the end of last season.

To explore more of Rachael's work, readers can visit her Facebook page at: www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100089600149284

Rachael's poetry delves into themes beyond Mansfield and football, with her writing exploring relationships, life, grief, joy and other perspectives.

She said: “My heartfelt poems often resonate with others, and I frequently receive messages from people who say that my words have brought them comfort or expressed feelings they could relate to.

“Sometimes I have even shed a tear while writing the sadder parts, but there are also positive and happy poems too.”

Despite working at Ashfield School as part of the support staff, Rachael said she often struggled during her time at school and never saw herself becoming a published author.

She added: “This just shows how you should never give up. You will always get there in the end.”

Rachael, who initially began writing poems for birthdays and special occasions, decided to share more of her work online due to the positive response she received.

She also expressed her gratitude for her family and friends for their “unwavering” support in her poetry endeavours, including the encouragement from her brother, author Dqzs Robinson.

Readers can now order Rachael’s book, which has been published by Pegasus Publishers, from a variety of online book retailers, including Amazon, eBay, and WHSmith.