Latvian-born Madara Riley, aged 36, says she rescinded her 2020 Mrs Top of the World Plus Size title, after claiming Kristīne Lindenblate made ‘disrespectful comments’ on TikTok.

However, Ms Lindenblate, told your Chad the TikTok video had been ‘cut and presented completely incorrectly’, saying her organisation ‘does not engage in politics’.

She said it had revoked Ms Riley's title of Mrs Top of the World 2020, meaning she was no longer authorised to perform any activities for the pageant.

Madara Riley has given up her crown

Madara said: “I’ve seen Miss Lindenblate on TikTok and other platforms speak negatively about the Ukraine situation.

“It hasn’t gone down well, particularly with some queens. In support of them, with others, I’ve resigned my title. The story is all over the Latvian press.

“My pageant friendships mean more. I can no longer wear my world crown with pride, or advertise Miss/Mrs Top of the World or any category.

Madara gives back the crown

Ms Lindenblate said: “Miss & Mrs Top of the World was an independent organisation that does not engage in politics.

“We do not discriminate people. Our organisation motto is beauty will save the world!

"Our strong position is that the beauties of the world shall unite, show that we have the strength for friendship, cooperation and peace regardless of country, politics or history.“Considering the goals, position and policy of our organisation, we do not accept the unprofessionalism of Mrs Top of the World Plus Size 2020 Madara Riley, for not acting diplomatically, interfering with the name of our organisation in the political field, misinforming the public without official facts and defaming the organisation's owner in public.

“The organisation has decided to revoke Madara Riley's title.”

Madara said: “I’ll just carry on with my good work, raising awareness of autism and parenting, without a crown.”

Skegness-based Signe Andersone, 34, the UK’s Vice Miss Plus 2021 said “Political comments are not what beauty pageants are meant to be about”, and confirmed other queens were pulling out.

She warned them against a backlash, saying “It is one thing to do the right thing, but not right to spread hate either”.