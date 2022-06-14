Mansfield pilots national insulation scheme to help families cut fuel bills and reduce carbon emissions

Mansfield District Council has accepted funding of £360,000 from the Department for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy (BEIS) under the Social Housing Decarbonisation Demonstrator Project, in partnership with Nottinghamshire County Council.

The grant is being match-funded from the council's Housing Capital Programme to enable 12 council flats at Farnsfield Court and Shireoaks Court on the Bellamy estate to benefit from a whole house external insulation retrofit.

The first stages of the project have already commenced, including the erecting of scaffolding.

Work gets underway at the Social Housing Decarbonisation Demonstrator Project on Mansfield's Bellamy estate

The work involves a complete approach to making homes more energy-efficient, focusing on the fabric of the house first.

Improvements will include new triple-glazed windows, replacement external doors and door entry system (where required), increased loft / roof insulation and external wall insulation. Ventilation will also be improved and managed by the use of mechanical fans and ducting.

These improvements will increase the effectiveness of the building in dealing with heating efficiency in winter and cooling of the properties in the summer months.

Coun Marion Bradshaw, portfolio holder for Safer Communities, Housing and Wellbeing, said: "We expect this work to significantly reduce heat loss and running costs for our tenants, and support those facing fuel poverty. It is estimated that those living in upgraded properties will save between £300 and £500 on their energy bills each year.

"The work will also significantly reduce property emissions, which will contribute to the council's efforts to achieve net zero on carbon emissions by 2040.

"The properties chosen for this scheme all border the Bellamy Centre redevelopment site and will therefore support the wider objectives of that regeneration activity on the estate.