Charity run helps Mansfield college students raise funds for the Royal British Legion

The uniformed protective services students went head-to-head in a race around King’s Mill Reservoir, Sutton, and raised £216 for the Royal British Legion (RBL) Hucknall branch’s Poppy Appeal.

The learners, who study the Advanced Extended Diploma in Public Services, spent six weeks training for the event and raising money at the college as part of the team sports unit of their course. They also collected donations on the day from customers at the Mill Water Café and Visitor Centre on the site of the reservoir.

A group of 22 students took part, joined by head of department Sarah Morley, while public services teachers Wayne Hall and James Maosa organised the logistics.

Students competed against each other in randomly-formed teams, each completing two laps around the reservoir.

Reuben Smith, 17, Luke Brooks, 18, Keleigh Bristow, 19, and Jamie Brooker-Bannock, 20, made up the winning team, based on their final positions.

Rueben was also declared overall winner after crossing the finishing line first, closely followed by Josh Morgan, 18, in second place, and Alex Fretwell, also 18, in third.

Winners and randomly-selected students received £20 Amazon gift cards as prizes.

Mr Hall, who organised the race, said: “I’m very proud of the work and energy the students put in to making it a success. The event was widely supported by college staff and students through generous donations and it proved so popular with those who took part, it may become an annual fixture.

“A big thank you to the staff at the Mill Water Café who supported us by providing refreshments for all the runners at the end.”

The 4km run, which took place on Thursday, May 26, was the latest in a series of fundraising activities by uniformed protective services students on behalf of the RBL.

