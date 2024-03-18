Mansfield performing arts students learn skills for life at Disneyland Paris

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Students took part in a performance with the Disney cast of Beauty and the Beast, and had the opportunity to workshop with them, partaking in mock auditions, giving them valuable industry experience.

They also enjoyed going into Disney Recording Studios to record vocals for their performance.

Samantha Taylor, principal of Stagecoach Mansfield, said: “The student had the best time absorbing all the great advice and guidance they received from the Disney team, providing them skills they can use throughout their life, not just in performing arts.

Performers from Stagecoach Performing Arts in Mansfield enjoyed the trip of a lifetime to Disneyland Paris, where they spent three days learning about what it takes to become a Disney performer.

“They will certainly treasure these special memories.”

Stagecoach Performing Arts, located at All Saints' Academy, Broomhill Lane, opened its first school 35 years ago and, since then, it has seen more than one million students unlock their creative potential.

Provided with the support and dedication of the experienced principals, the students learn so much more than how to sing, dance and act.

Stagecoach helps them blossom into well-rounded individuals, ready to embrace life and all its exciting opportunities.

With a network of over 55,000 students and more than 3,000 extra-curricular performing arts schools worldwide, Stagecoach aims to make a difference in its students’ lives by teaching Creative Courage for Life and many children have gone on to study and work in performing arts from blockbuster films to countless roles in local theatre productions.