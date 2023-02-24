Today, February 24, marks a year since Russia invaded Ukraine – displacing millions of people living in the country.

The UK has taken in more than 160,000 Ukrainians fleeing the conflict – but many now face homelessness as arrangements break down.

Figures from the Home Office show one households had received homeless duties in Mansfield as of January 27, a fall from three in November, the last time figures were published.

It was a different story across England, where just under 4,300 Ukrainian households had presented as homeless as of January – an increase of 44 per cent from nearly 3,000 in November.

Duties are provided by the local council when a person or family is judged to be at risk of homelessness, or has already lost their home.

Refugees from the war have been invited to stay in the UK under the Ukrainian Sponsorship and Family schemes.

The former sets up refugees with hosts in the UK for an initial six months, who receive support from their local council and a stipend of £350.

Enver Solomon, chief executive officer of the Refugee Council charity, said it was heartening to see so many people open their doors to people fleeing the conflict, but added it was "worrying" refugees are facing homelessness.

He said: “These are people who have endured unimaginable trauma fleeing war in their homeland and they must have a place to call home to help them heal and rebuild their lives.

“It’s vital they are now supported to find their own homes in our local communities.”

Separate figures from the Ukraine Sponsorship Scheme show 102 visas had been granted for refugees to stay with sponsors in Mansfield as of February 14, 78 of which had arrived in the country.

A Department of Levelling Up, Housing and Communitiesspokesman said: “Where a sponsorship breaks down, councils have a duty to ensure families are not left without a roof over their head.

