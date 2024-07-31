Mansfield parents pay tribute to Southport victims at Merseyside vigil

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A couple from Mansfield, who have children of their own, visited Southport to show their support after a devastating knife attack earlier this week left three children dead and several others injured.

Yvette Price-Mear, holder of the Order of the League of Mercy (OLM) award, is the founder of Pet Bereavement Support, and known to generations in the Mansfield area as 'Mrs Hook-a-Duck’.

Yvette, alongside her husband Tony, visited Southport for a vigil on Tuesday, July 30, to pay her respects to the victims and families affected by the attack.

Three children were killed in the stabbings at a Taylor Swift-themed dance class on Monday, July 29.

An image of floral tributes left for the victims of the Southport attack on Monday, July 29.

The attack sent shockwaves across the community and around the world, as reports started to emerge on Monday afternoon of the stabbing.

There were floods of footage and photos on social media of a chaotic scene at a property on Hart Street, Southport.

A picture of Tony signing the book of condolences.

Yvette said: “We love Southport, we always holidayed here when our children Rebecca and David were small and our daughter Rebecca fulfilled her childhood dream by training to be a Bluecoat at Pontins when she was 17.

“What happened on Monday really resonated with Tony and I because our daughter is now a dance teacher in Mansfield Woodhouse.

“The vigil was impeccably observed and extremely moving; we held hands with strangers, hugged strangers and applauded the emergency service representatives.

“We had little friends of those murdered near us and also pupils of the dance studio.

“It broke my heart when a lady told me that the vicar conducting the vigil had christened two of the little girls who were murdered.”

Yvette said “everything kicked off” when they returned to their hotel, the Prince of Wales on Lord Street, as rioting broke out nearby.

She said that emergency vehicles with sirens blaring were rushing around all evening, and added how it was “awful” to think that the brave members of the police, ambulance staff, and firefighters were being attacked, especially considering that just 24 hours earlier they had witnessed such chaos.