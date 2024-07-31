Mansfield family pay tribute to teen murdered by best friend five years on
On the afternoon of August 1, 2019, Nottinghamshire Police officers were called to a house on Gladstone Street, Mansfield, following a report of a stabbing inside.
Liam Peters, also known as Liam Gray – then 18, was murdered by his seventeen-year-old friend Jonathan Treadgold.
On the fifth anniversary of Liam's death, his sister Paige said that the family intends to raise funds to purchase and install a memorial headstone for Liam.
She said Liam “passed away far too soon”, leaving behind his daughter Isla who is now five-years-old.
Paige said they hope to create a special place for Isla to visit and remember her father, as she was just a baby when he died.
The fundraising event, which includes face painting, activities, entertainment, and a tombola, will take place at the Sunnydale Inn on Brown Avenue, Mansfield Woodhouse, from 12 pm till late on Saturday, August 3.
Food and drinks will be available throughout the afternoon.
Paige added: “In honour of Liam's memory, we want to bring the community together and create another fundraiser day, similar to the one we had to raise funds for his funeral.
“The goal of the fundraiser would be to raise money for a headstone for Liam as this will provide his friends, family, and daughter with a place to sit, cry, laugh, find comfort, and just feel close to him.”
