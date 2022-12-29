Mansfield panto star recovering from head injury after being tripped by audience member during 500th show

While performing ‘The Further Adventures of Peter Pan – The Return of Captain Hook’ at Mansfield Palace Theatre on Christmas Eve, star Adam Moss was up to his usual tricks in the auditorium when someone stuck their leg out in front of him.

He said: “I was tripped by an audience member while I was running around and smacked my head into a radiator and fire extinguisher.

“I sustained a very nasty head injury, which required gluing in-between shows by a doctor – one of the cast members’ partners who was just visiting to see the show.

Adam Moss with his bandaged head.

“He did everything he could to help me and keep the show going. So being the professional that I am, but in a lot of pain, I went back on. The show must go on.

“My head got bandaged up and I put on a pirate’s bandana. It was Christmas Eve – I couldn’t not carry on.”“

Although Adam has taken it in his stride and made light of his injury, he emphasised it was a dangerous act and could have had more serious consequences.

He said: “It was a very dangerous thing to do and even though I made a joke of it, I've had friends in the past that have had life-changing injury through stunts like this and it's not funny at all.

Adam sustained a head injury after being tripped over by an audience member.

“This not only could have ended the show, it could have knocked me completely out if I wasn't wearing a hat. The injury was deep and needed gluing.

“I still haven't received an apology from the audience member who did this to me, which I’m hoping will appear by the end of the run. Also, I like a glass of gin on the odd occasion.”

The Christmas Eve performance marked Adam’s 500th appearance at Mansfield Palace Theatre, having starred in the town’s panto for the last eight years.

He said: “It’s been an absolute joy coming back year after year and to have been on the stage here in Mansfield for more than 500 performances is a very rare thing in our business.

The injury needed gluing by a doctor.

“It really is down to the people of Mansfield bringing me back and the theatre and producers for trusting me that I will deliver what Mansfield has come to expect year-in-year-out from our pantos.

“Don't forget we still run until New Year’s Eve and I'll be back next year for Beauty and the Beast.”

Floods of well wishes have been pouring in for the panto legend via social media following his injury.

The venue has praised Adam for carrying on with the show so professionally and thanked everyone for their concerns.

A spokesperson for Mansfield Palace Theatre posted on Facebook: “Huge thanks to everyone who has sent their well wishes to Adam. Even with his nasty bump it was an incredible 500th show.

“Fortunately a bandana won’t look too out of place.”