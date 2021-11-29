Mansfield panto bosses reveal 2022 show as 2021 production opens - oh yes they do

The curtain went up on Sleeping Beauty on Saturday at Mansfield’s Palace Theatre – and theatre bosses used the excitement to reveal details of next year’s show.

And it will be a tale of lost children, one-handed pirates and a not growing up with the return of Peter Pan – again featuring Mansfield panto star Adam Moss.

A theatre spokesman said: “We are proud to announce that tickets for next year's Palace panto, Peter Pan, are now on sale.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Adam Moss is Silly Billy in Sleeping Beauty at Mansfield's Palace Theatre.

“Awash with swash and buckle, the Christmas favourite for 2022/23 sees the return of popular comedy act, Adam Moss, who will be Smee.”

And it will be an emotional return to the comedic role of Smee for ‘Mossy’ - when he appeared in the role in Peter Pan in Mansfield in 2016, he broke off from one performance to drag his then girlfriend Karen Tomkins on stage and propose to her in front of a packed audience.

The further adventures of Peter Pan, the return of Captain Hook, will run from November 26-December 31, 2022.

Tickets are now on sale for Peter Pan at mansfieldpalace.co.uk

Tickets

And tickets are still available for this year’s production of Sleeping Beauty.

The festive family offering features two of the cast members from the record-breaking 2014 Sleeping Beauty panto run.

Amy Thompson, Channel 5 Milkshake! presenter, has reprised her role as Princess Briar Rose, while ‘Mossy’ is back his now traditional role as comic, this time playing Silly Billy again.

And Amy and Adam are joined by another returning cast member but from a different year, as Rebecca Wheatley joins as Good Fairy.

Rebecca is known for her days on BBC’s Casualty, and played the Vegetable Fairy in Jack and the Beanstalk, 2017 - alongside ‘Mossy’ as Simple Simon.

The spokesman said: “Our sold out opening shows were fantastic and we've had such lovely things said about the show.”

Sleeping Beauty is on at Mansfield’s Palace Theatre until January 2. To book tickets, see mansfieldpalace.co.uk or call 01623 633133.