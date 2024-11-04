Two men are due to appear in court after police on routine patrol spotted a break-in at a pharmacy.

Officers were in Rosemary Street, Mansfield, around 2.50am on Saturday, November 2, when they heard a security alarm.

A closer look revealed intruders were inside a business.

Officers arrested two men following the burglary and also recovered a hammer from the pavement outside the pharmacy.

Image: Nottinghamshire Police.

Dean Graves, aged 51, of Welbeck Street, Mansfield, and 35-year-old Jamie Harris, of no fixed abode, have been charged with burglary.

They are due to appear at Nottingham Magistrates’ Court on Monday, November 4.

Detective Chief Inspector Les Charlton, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “The officers on duty should be commended for their alertness on patrol.

“Detectives have then worked hard to secure charges for these two suspects.

“We take any business break-in very seriously as we understand it is an unpleasant experience to come in for a shift and discover your workplace has been ransacked.”