Armistice photos: How communities across Mansfield and Ashfield are 'remembering' the fallen

Armistice Day, later known as Remembrance Day in the Commonwealth and Veterans Day in the United States, is commemorated every year on November 11.
As always, communities across the Mansfield and Ashfield area have decorated their villages and towns with touching displays to remember the fallen.
From soldier silhouettes to poppy displays, explore the touching tributes in our area...
1. Warsop
Warsop volunteers consistently excel in their Remembrance tribute efforts. Resident Brian Hawkins has generously donated a remembrance bench located at the cenotaph on Warsop Carrs. Photo: Susan MacWilliam Dennis
2. Nether Langwith
A touching display in Nether Langwith opposite The Jug and Glass Inn. Photo: Phoebe Cox
3. Warsop
Warsop features a Remembrance display that spans over a mile. A photo was shared on Facebook by Rob Callum Roe from Media Images Photography. Photo: Rob Callum Roe/Media Images Photography
4. Ladybrook
Ladybrook Friends Tribute on Ladybrook Memorial, Ladybrook Lane. Photo: Deb Brown