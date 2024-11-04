Armistice photos: How communities across Mansfield and Ashfield are 'remembering' the fallen

By Phoebe Cox
Published 4th Nov 2024, 11:22 BST
Updated 5th Nov 2024, 11:32 BST
As Armistice Day is on Monday, November 11, with services planned this coming Sunday, November 10 – we are looking at how communities across the Mansfield and Ashfield area are remembering the fallen.

Armistice Day, later known as Remembrance Day in the Commonwealth and Veterans Day in the United States, is commemorated every year on November 11.

As always, communities across the Mansfield and Ashfield area have decorated their villages and towns with touching displays to remember the fallen.

From soldier silhouettes to poppy displays, explore the touching tributes in our area...

Warsop volunteers consistently excel in their Remembrance tribute efforts. Resident Brian Hawkins has generously donated a remembrance bench located at the cenotaph on Warsop Carrs.

1. Warsop

Warsop volunteers consistently excel in their Remembrance tribute efforts. Resident Brian Hawkins has generously donated a remembrance bench located at the cenotaph on Warsop Carrs. Photo: Susan MacWilliam Dennis

Photo Sales
A touching display in Nether Langwith opposite The Jug and Glass Inn.

2. Nether Langwith

A touching display in Nether Langwith opposite The Jug and Glass Inn. Photo: Phoebe Cox

Photo Sales
Warsop features a Remembrance display that spans over a mile. A photo was shared on Facebook by Rob Callum Roe from Media Images Photography.

3. Warsop

Warsop features a Remembrance display that spans over a mile. A photo was shared on Facebook by Rob Callum Roe from Media Images Photography. Photo: Rob Callum Roe/Media Images Photography

Photo Sales
Ladybrook Friends Tribute on Ladybrook Memorial, Ladybrook Lane.

4. Ladybrook

Ladybrook Friends Tribute on Ladybrook Memorial, Ladybrook Lane. Photo: Deb Brown

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:MansfieldAshfieldUnited States
News you can trust since 1952
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice