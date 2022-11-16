Mansfield Operation Reacher Team help catch speeding motorists
More than 20 motorists were caught speeding during a Fatal 4 Speed Operation in Mansfield.
The Mansfield Operation Reacher Team attended Clipstone Road West and Woodhouse Road, Mansfield and several vehicles were stopped and the drivers were given words of advice about their manner of driving.
A total of 23 motorists were subsequently found driving in excess of the 30mph speed limit ranging from 37 to 46mph and were issued with a Traffic Offence Report and further education given on the dangers of speeding.
The Mansfield Reacher Team would like to remind all drivers that during inclement weather to please reduce your speed.
A post on the Mansfield District Police Facebook page said: “With the festive season fast approaching do not drink/drug drive, do not use your mobile while driving and ensure you wear your seatbelt at all times.”