The Mansfield Operation Reacher Team attended Clipstone Road West and Woodhouse Road, Mansfield and several vehicles were stopped and the drivers were given words of advice about their manner of driving.

A total of 23 motorists were subsequently found driving in excess of the 30mph speed limit ranging from 37 to 46mph and were issued with a Traffic Offence Report and further education given on the dangers of speeding.

The Mansfield Reacher Team would like to remind all drivers that during inclement weather to please reduce your speed.