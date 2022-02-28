The four-time Olympic medallist was there at the weekend to officially open the state-of-the-art facility at Portland Retail Park, close to where Rebecca herself grew up – and will cater for families with children aged 0 - 11.

The opening had been due to take place on February 5, but had to be delayed.

The centre is designed to offer unique swimming journeys for both babies and children, with experienced coaches, online progress tracking, fun lessons and clean, family-friendly modern facilities.

Rebecca Adlington returns to Mansfield to officially open the new Adlington-backed beginners' 'swim!' pool on Portland Retail Park - seen talking to swim teacher Becky Daley and parent Katy with baby Raya.

Rebecca is a decorated athlete with a number of medals and accolades to her name and her connection to Mansfield made the opening of a new swim centre in the area an addition to her personal achievements.

The centre provides an opportunity for children in Mansfield and the surrounding areas to learn a life skill in swimming, as well as other transferable skills which can help in all aspects of a child’s development, such as confidence, determination, resilience and social skills.

She is co-founder of Sporting House, swim, SwimStars and Beth Tweddle Gymnastics, and has dedicated fifteen years to ensuring children from all backgrounds are given the opportunity to learn to swim.

She said: “As schools and leisure facilities closed and the pandemic left children with less spaces to get active, we needed to take action and give kids the chance to get moving, socialise with others and hopefully discover a new hobby.

“Swimming is also an essential life-saving skill and we are determined to break down barriers, whether that be a lack of facilities, teachers or lesson availability, to make sure swimming is accessible for all children.

“With the opening of the new Mansfield centre, children will not only learn to swim, but will gain a whole host of transferable skills sure to benefit them as they grow up. It has been a joy to watch a new swim facility take shape in my hometown, and I hope it encourages local children to learn to love the water as much as I do.”

The Mansfield centre is offering free swim intro sessions once the centre is open. To register your interest and book your child’s free session, click here.