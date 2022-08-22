Mansfield Olympic champion, Rebecca Adlington OBE, is hoping to inspire children to swim at free event
Mansfield’s four-time Olympic medallist and double Olympic champion, Rebecca Adlington OBE, is coming to swim! for an event to inspire children.
All children aged 0 to 11-years-old are invited to join Rebecca at the state-of-the-art swim centre for a swimming session and a chance to meet the freestyle Gold Medallist herself – completely free of charge.
Rebecca said: “It’s always such a joy to come back home to Mansfield and meet budding swimmers, just down the road from where I first took up the sport.”
Co-founder of swim!, Rebecca talks about why she first set up the industry-leading swimming brand for children nationwide.
She said: “Swimming has given me so much and swim! is my chance to make sure all children have the same opportunity that I did to learn to swim and fall in love with the sport.
“We now have eight swim! centres across the UK, and I’m incredibly proud that Mansfield is on that list as my hometown.
"We offer really fun and supportive lessons for children ages 0 to 11-years-old, in a centre completely bespoke to them.
"Our teachers are incredibly passionate and small class sizes mean every child gets the best possible experience in the water.”
swim! provide swimming lessons at swim! Mansfield throughout the year, with a maximum of six children per class, teachers in the water and lessons for every ability.
To book a session for free, go to www.swim.co.uk/users/sign_up and select any available intro session in Mansfield on Saturday, August 27, between 11am and 3pm.