A new look for the new season at Mansfield Palace Theatre and Mansfield Museum

September sees famous faces including Carol Decker, Dom Joly and Emma Kenny take to the Palace stage and Merill Osmond and Shaun Ryder will be visiting in October.

Other familiar faces in the season ahead include Colin Baker and stars of ITV’s Walk the Line, Queenz. Not forgetting our panto cast which includes Coronation Street bad boy, Marc Baylis.

The museum hosts craft sessions, clothes Swap Shops, Lego Days, science roadshows and much more, all of which are free entry.

There are lots of exciting shows, exhibitions and events coming up at Mansfield Palace Theatre

Check out their Climate Change and 100 Years of the BBC exhibitions too, where you can learn about making small changes to look after the planet, or try the sound booth and present a newscast.

More information can be found at www.mansfield.gov.uk/museum or across social media channels @mansfieldmuseum.

From local dance companies to Northern Ballet and Psychic Sally to Sherlock Holmes, the theatre has something for everyone coming up on stage between September and March.

Tributes shows are back by popular demand with a mixture of returning favourites such as Steve Steinman’s Anything for Love and Thank you for the Music plus new shows including Lionel and An Evening Without Kate Bush.

Or if it’s a girls’ night out you’re after, Shakers: Under New Management, is the show for you. Follow the lives of waitresses Adele, Nicky and Mel as they juggle home, work, school and everything in between in John Godber’s comedy play about returning to going out out.

There is a also a great range of shows for families including Christopher Nibble on Tour, Santa in Love and spooky film screenings for Halloween.

If you’d like to put yourself centre stage then check out the projects the Learning and Aspiration Team are working on, including Youth Theatre classes, Write On group and Out of the Box, where young people and adults with learning disabilities can discover their creative side, grow in confidence and have their voices heard.

You can also hire a space to host your own meeting or event and the education team can tailor sessions for your group or class.

A spokesman from Mansfield District Council said: “There’s lots of work going on behind the scenes at the moment, such as painting the stage ready for the new season, refurbishing seats in the auditorium and giving our kiosk a makeover, but of course these things take time so please excuse any interruptions next time you come to see us.

"We always listen to your feedback and will continue to make improvements to our venues as and when we can.

“Speaking of which, we’re on a roll with our toilet fund thanks to you. For every ticket purchased, we ask customers to donate to our appeal to upgrade our facilities, not only so they have the makeover they need, but also to ensure we are inclusive of all our visitors’ needs.

“In a nutshell, we want you to be at the heart of everything we do here at Cultural Services.