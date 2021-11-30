Youngsters at the Mansfield nursery take part in fun and educational activities, come rain or shine, each week,

The nursery, on Wynndale Drive, says its sessions aim to promote “physical development, social skills and opportunities for holistic growth,” along with allowing children to explore different learning environments outdoors. Families are encouraged to join in at home and send in pictures.

The nursery recently combined a variety of teaching methods for the early years, incorporating the learning styles of Montessori, Hygge and Reggio.

Wynndale Cherubs nursery children pictured with their new friend the snowman.

It also promotes learning through regular forest school sessions, and follows the children’s interests whilst supporting their learning and development.

As Mansfield was bathed in glorious snow this week, nursery manager Becky Whyle said: “As you can imagine, it was all about outside and snow play, they were so excited to get into their snow gear and get out exploring.”

Little ones from Wynndale Cherubs nursery have fun making snowballs in Mansfield

Wynndale Cherubs day nursery children enjoy playing in the snow