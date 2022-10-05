Help for Mansfield's young people to choose their future career and face the working world

The scheme, which, so far, has seen more than 50 staff members sign up, supplements the council’s Mansfield Youth Charter programme, and has been designed to support the future workforce of Mansfield through a variety of initiatives.

The staff-led sessions will see officers hosting activities from conducting school assemblies and class talks to hosting mock interviews and mentoring sessions with school partners.

Executive Mayor Andy Abrahams said he was so excited about this initiative.

A selection of the council officers signed up to the innovative programme

He said: "As a former teacher, I always thought the regular curriculum didn't give young people sufficient opportunity to find out and get a 'taste' of the world of work.

“Mansfield is stepping forward and leading by example for our young people to help them in their journey to employment with the launch of this scheme.

“This programme not only allows pupils the opportunity to learn more about the world of work and the broad range of careers in local authority, but it also aims to provide meaningful encounters in the workplace for students.

“Finding out first-hand from officers what a day in the life of a student’s chosen job looks like is priceless. They will hear first-hand life experiences, share expectations that need to be meet, what skills are required, and most importantly how varied the world of work can be once they have completed their studies.

“I also look forward to working with even more schools in our district to reach as many of our young people as possible to prepare and support them during their next steps.”

The authority’s Talent and Skills team are arranging meetings with all schools in the district and, so far, have planned activity with The Brunts Academy, Queen Elizabeth’s Academy, Garibaldi School, Beech Academy and Meden School.

This programme is also linked to the Start in Mansfield scheme which connects students with employers in the area. To find out more visit www.mansfield.startprofile.com.

