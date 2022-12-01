Mansfield named one of the happiest places to live in the East Midlands

Rightmove’s annual Happy at Home Index in 2022 reveals which towns and cities have the happiest resident across the UK, both at a national and regional level.

It is the 11th year of the study and this year saw Mansfield place ninth on the East Midlands’ happy list and 195th overall in the UK.

Loughborough in Leicestershire was the happiest place to be in the East Midlands, according to the list, followed by Kettering, Northampton, Leicester, Lincoln, Nottingham, Derby and Chesterfield.

Mansfield has been voted the ninth happiest place to live in the East Midlands

Overall in the UK, St Ives in Cornwall was voted the happiest place to live in 2022

Rightmove’s survey was conducted among more than 21,000 people across Great Britain and asked residents how they feel about where they live.

This year it found that a sense of belonging in an area was the most important factor that contributes to a resident’s happiness

First-time buyers are also still determined to save up for their deposit and get on the ladder despite cost of living and economic challenges

A garden was the most important thing to people buying a home, while renters were more concerned about energy bills.

And two-thirds of people said they were able to work from home at least part of the week, as changing work patterns continues to impact how people view their homes.

John Sankey, Mansfield estate agent, said: “I’m not surprised to see Mansfield being voted as a happy place to live.

“People here are friendly and welcoming, they talk to you and each other and make it a happy place to be.”

Tim Bannister, Rightmove’s director of property science added: “This year’s Happy at Home survey really shows that the things that make people happy to live in their area are not so much the physical aspects of that area but more the personal aspects, such as our sense of belonging, the community and the people.

