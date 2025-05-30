Mansfield named among the UK’s happiest places to live – do you agree?

By Phoebe Cox
Published 30th May 2025, 15:09 BST

Click here for more of our videos 
on ShotsTV.com or watch on Freeview 262

Mansfield named as one of the happiest place to live in the East Midlands.

Rightmove’s Happy At Home Index has included Nottingham and Mansfield in its list of the happiest places to live in 2025.

Rightmove surveyed 35,000 residents across the UK regarding 15 ‘happiness factors’ to create the guide.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

These included the sense of ‘community, employment opportunities and access to amenities’ – such as shops and doctors’ surgeries.

Mansfield named as one of the happiest place to live in the East Midlands.Mansfield named as one of the happiest place to live in the East Midlands.
Mansfield named as one of the happiest place to live in the East Midlands.

Nottingham was ranked as the second-happiest place to live in the East Midlands, behind Chesterfield.

Mansfield was named in the guide as the ninth-happiest place to live in the East Midlands.

The population of Mansfield was 110,482 according to the 2021 Census, as the town was given a national ranking of 188 in the guide.

Do you feel happy to live here?

Related topics:MansfieldEast MidlandsRightmoveNottinghamCensusChesterfield

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1952
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice