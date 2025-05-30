Mansfield named among the UK’s happiest places to live – do you agree?
Rightmove’s Happy At Home Index has included Nottingham and Mansfield in its list of the happiest places to live in 2025.
Rightmove surveyed 35,000 residents across the UK regarding 15 ‘happiness factors’ to create the guide.
These included the sense of ‘community, employment opportunities and access to amenities’ – such as shops and doctors’ surgeries.
Nottingham was ranked as the second-happiest place to live in the East Midlands, behind Chesterfield.
Mansfield was named in the guide as the ninth-happiest place to live in the East Midlands.
The population of Mansfield was 110,482 according to the 2021 Census, as the town was given a national ranking of 188 in the guide.
Do you feel happy to live here?
