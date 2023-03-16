News you can trust since 1952
Mansfield named among the top ten UK places where people are trying to quit smoking

Mansfield is among the top 10 of places where people are searching online for tips on how to quit smoking.

By Shelley Marriott
Published 16th Mar 2023, 10:38 GMT- 1 min read
Updated 16th Mar 2023, 14:02 GMT

UK residential rehab provider Abbeycare Foundation conducted a study, analysing Google search volumes for terms related to quitting smoking such as “quit smoking”, “go smoke free” and “ways to quit smoking”.

Also analysed were search terms for smoking alternatives such as “nicotine patches” and “e-cigarettes”.

Mansfield is among place in the UK most searching for tips on how to quit smoking
In fifth place, residents of Mansfield searched relevant terms at just more than 360 searches per 100,000 residents with searches for smoking alternatives coming at a similar frequency to those of simply quitting.

A spokesman for Abbeycare Foundation said: “Smoking is one of the most prevalent addictions in the UK today and an occasion such as the national No Smoking Day is a great way to raise awareness of the issues, and signpost the support, advice and assistance that’s available.

“Hopefully next year’s No Smoking Day goes to raise even more awareness and produce further results.”

